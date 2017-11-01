Mother, 2 children die in Middle Tennessee car crash

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WKRN) — A mother and her two children died in a car crash in Williamson County Monday afternoon.

The report states Lauren Jackson, 31, was driving a Nissan Sentra and attempted to exit Interstate 65 onto Interstate 840.

Jackson reportedly lost control, ran off the side of the road, overcorrected, and crossed back over the one-lane exit ramp.

Tennessee Highway Patrol says her car then hit a concrete barrier off the left side of the road and rolled over. It then caught fire.

The mother and her two children, 1-year-old Alex and 3-year-old Alexanna, died at the scene.