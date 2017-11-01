Missing realtor, client found safe in Claiborne County mountains

WATE 6 On Your Side staff Published: Updated:

TAZEWELL, KY (WATE) – A real estate broker and her client, missing since Tuesday afternoon, were found safe Wednesday morning on Chumley Mountain in Claiborne County by a group of loggers.

Sherry McCreary got lost on the trails in the mountains while showing property to a potential buyer. The pair were traveling by ATV, but never reported back in to family and friends, according to WRIL Radio in Pineville, KY.

The Clairborne County Rescue Squad began searching for the two on Tuesday night and search parties were formed to search for them Wednesday morning.

There is no word on the condition of McCreary or her client.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s