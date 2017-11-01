Missing realtor, client found safe in Claiborne County mountains

TAZEWELL, KY (WATE) – A real estate broker and her client, missing since Tuesday afternoon, were found safe Wednesday morning on Chumley Mountain in Claiborne County by a group of loggers.

Sherry McCreary got lost on the trails in the mountains while showing property to a potential buyer. The pair were traveling by ATV, but never reported back in to family and friends, according to WRIL Radio in Pineville, KY.

The Clairborne County Rescue Squad began searching for the two on Tuesday night and search parties were formed to search for them Wednesday morning.

There is no word on the condition of McCreary or her client.