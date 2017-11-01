Local teachers honored for saving choking students

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Two East Tennessee teachers were honored Wednesday for quick thinking that saved their students’ lives.

Felicia Hopkins, a teacher at Middle Settlements Elementary School in Blount County, performed the Heimlich maneuver on a first-grade student who was choking on a piece of a sandwich. A school resource officer who saw everything happen suggested Hopkins be recognized for what she did.

“My training just kicked in and we are always reminded at the beginning of every school year to do the CPR. We have our training and are grateful for that.”

Meanwhile, in Loudon County, a student at Eaton Elementary began choking on a piece of candy. His teacher, Melinda Moroz, ran over and performed the Heimlich maneuver. After four tries, out popped the candy and the student was able to breathe again.

Moroz says the situation highlights the importance of proper training. All teachers at Eaton Elementary school have undergone various training, including AED, CPR and how to do the Heimlich maneuver.