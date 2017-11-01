KUB gives reminders on safely using natural gas

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knoxville Utilities Board is reminding residents of natural gas safety.

It is important to have appliances serviced by trained professionals, says the company. KUB says appliances should be used in accordance with the manufacturer’s instructions.

There are three words residents can remember: recognize, react and respond.

  • Recognize: Residents should know how to recognize a gas leak by sound.  A gas leak can make a hissing sound when leaving a pipe. Also, if there is brown or dead vegetation in the area, that can be a sign. Also, a smell can be a sign. KUB adds a harmless chemical, mercaptan, to help detect a leak. It smells like rotten eggs.
  • React: If you detect a leak, leave the area immediately. Go somewhere that you cannot smell or hear the leak. Alert people in your area and do not turn off lights or do anything that can cause a spark.
  • KUB Responds: When you get to a safe place, call your utility company so that they can investigate.

