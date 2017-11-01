Knoxville Museum of Art thanks donors at annual luncheon

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Knoxville Museum of Art took time Wednesday to thank its donors.

At the annual James Clayton Awards Luncheon, awards are given to individuals, families or businesses who make significant financial contributions to the museum. Director of Marketing Angela Thomas says those donations keep the museum up and running.

“Because of these people, we are free to the public. So this is a way to thank them for allowing us to have this museum in the community,” she said.

Thomas went on to say it is very important to make sure the museum is free so everyone can experience the exhibits.