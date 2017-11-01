How to avoid putting a strain on finances during the holidays

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — With Halloween now behind us, the time has come to focus on the holidays. This means a possible strain could be on your finances.

How do you survive and still have money once the holiday season is over?

According to financial planner John Fawaz, the first thing you should do is to make a plan. It sounds obvious, but like going to the grocery store you may exceed your budget if you don’t already have a list to guide you.

It is important to set a limit. Establish a budget and then write out how much you will spend on extended family, decor, food and each other. Stick to it.

Pay in cash; set a limit and withdraw that amount. Once the cash is gone, you are done.

If you don’t want to use cash, try to avoid those credit card traps.

“A lot of retail stores offer credit cards and offer you incentives or discounts. The problem is, once you get those credit cards, most people don’t end up paying those off until the free interest time expires,: said Fawaz. “By the time they pay the interest, they end up paying a lot more than they would have paid had they not used those incentive cards.”

Fawaz says if you shop with credit, especially online, don’t spend more than you’re able to pay off the following billing cycle.

The key is having a plan and sticking to it. There are several apps that can hel[ you do that.

“Mint” and “Santa’s Bag” both allow you to set budgets, wishlists and adjust as you go.