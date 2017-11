NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Country music star Garth Brooks will be making his last North American stop for his world tour in Tennessee.

The star will perform in Nashville at the Bridgestone Arena Dec. 16. His wife and singer, Trisha Yearwood, will also perform.

This will be Brooks’ first time performing at Bridgestone in seven years.

Tickets go on sale Nov. 10 at 11 a.m. There is an eight ticket limit. Tickets are $58.25 and can be purchased on Ticketmaster.