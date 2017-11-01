FBI locates 2nd man wanted in relation to deadly NYC attack

Mukhammadzoir Kadirov (source: FBI)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Federal Bureau of Investigation says it has located another man it was seeking in relation to the deadly attack in New York City.

The second man was identified as Mukhammadzoir Kadirov, also know as Muhammad. The 32-year-old was born in Uzbekistan. His alleged connection to the case wasn’t immediately known.

Sayfullo Saipov is accused of driving a rented Home Depot truck down a bike path in the Tribecca neighborhood of Manhattan, New York. Eight people died, and nine others were injured.

