Exciting performances dot November Tennessee Theatre schedule

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – It’s officially November and that means the Tennessee Theatre is gearing up for another month of exciting performances.

“Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood Live” will perform at the Tennessee Theatre on Friday, Nov. 10. The show is based on PBS’ top-rated TV series for children and will include a magical, musical performance by the beloved characters of the neighborhood.

The iconic theater will also host comedian, actor and author Lewis Black on Sunday, Nov. 19, for the Rant, White & Blue Tour. Black has sold out theaters around the world, including Carnegie Hall and the Lincoln Center. He is best known for his comedic personality that leaves audiences roaring with laughter as he points out the absurdity of the world we inhabit.

Brit Floyd will perform at the Tennessee Theatre on Tuesday, Nov. 21, during his Immersion World Tour 2017. He will bring the music of Pink Floyd to life and pay tribute to the “Animals” album, in its 40th anniversary year, with a rendition of “Dogs.”

Musician and songwriter Annie Clark, also known as St. Vincent, will perform Friday, Nov. 24. St. Vincent’s incomparable talent on the electric guitar has been critically acclaimed by everyone from Guitar World to Vogue, and she has earned rave reviews for her live performances.

Finally, the theater is already getting into the Christmas spirit. On Sunday, Nov. 26, the Tennessee Theatre will host “Keyboards at Christmas.” Ticketholders will enjoy arrangements of their favorite Christmas music played on six grand pianos and the mighty Wurlitzer organ.