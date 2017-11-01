East Tennessee businessman Jason Emert announces candidacy for Congress

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Republican businessman Jason Emert announced his candidacy for U.S. Congress.

Emert is running for the 2nd Congressional District, which is currently Congressman Jimmy Ducan’s seat. Duncan announced in July that he is retiring after his term.

In a campaign video, Emert calls himself an eighth-generation East Tennessean. “I went to public school here, I got married here and run a business here,” stated Emert. “We are truly blessed to live in a beautiful place like this.”

He says America is being threatened by the current state of Washington. “Career-politicians and special interests haven’t put America first,” said Emert. “Frankly, I am sick of politicians promising everything and delivering nothing.”

Emert hopes to cut taxes, repeal Obamacare, defend the Second Amendment, fight for Christian values and uphold the Constitution.

“I know this, I am a conservative because where I come from. This place and our values are a part of my soul,” said Emert. “I am ready to roll up my sleeves and fight for our way of life.”

Other Republicans running in the race include State Representative Jimmy Matlock and Knox County Mayor Tim Burchett.