East Tennesseans, groups honored for philanthropy

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Wednesday was Philanthropy Day in Knoxville. The event honored volunteers and donors for their contributions to East Tennessee.

It was put on by the Association of Fundraising Professionals, Great Smoky Mountains Chapter.

Among all of the day’s numerous awards, Jenny and Randy Boyd were honored as Philanthropists of the Year for their work int he community, and Freddi Birdwell won Fundraising Professional of the Year for her 25 years dedicated to fundraising.

“it’s a moment to pause in November. A time of being thankful, to recognize the nonprofit organizations, volunteers and donors who create such an amazing impact in our community,” said Kim Lauth of Kim Lauth Consulting, LLC.

It wasn’t just individuals honored. The Kenjo Foundation and Akima Club were honored tor their work in East Tennessee as well.