East Tennesseans enroll in ACA on first enrollment day

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE)–Wednesday marked the first day of open enrollment for the Affordable Care Act.

“It’s been good for us,” said Carl Wheeler, Coordinator of the enrollment event. “It’s been good for the community, good for the state, those persons that had insurance now have it and those who didn’t have it before, which is all a good thing.”

Knoxville city leaders say the ACA is important to all Americans in some form.

“I think that the Affordable Care Act is going to be,” said Knoxville City Councilman Daniel Brown. “Even though there may be some tweaking here and some tweaking there, I think you’ve got support really across the board from both parties. There are so many ordinary average people who need this Affordable Care Act.”

The premiums are higher this year for those with higher incomes.

“That’s a direct result of some of the actions we’ve seen from the federal government to reduce the cost sharing reductions,” said Jacy Warrell with the Tennessee Healthcare Campaign. “For those people unfortunately it will be a problem but eight out 10 people still qualify for a discount.”

Others are still getting the subsidies and are happy with their plan.

“It went good, it went good,” said Kerry Tate, who signed up for insurance today. “I got dental and health insurance, so, now I can go to the dentist and the doctor.”

The deadline to register for coverage is Dec. 15.