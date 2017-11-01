Daylight Saving 2017: When do we turn back the clocks?

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Get ready for an extra hour of sleep this weekend as Daylight Saving Time officially comes to an end.

On Sunday, Nov. 5, Daylight Saving Time for 2017 comes to an end at precisely 2 a.m.

Standard Time will return and stick around until 2 a.m. on Sunday, March 11, 2018.

The annual change comes in the middle of the night, but most people usually set their clocks back before heading to bed Saturday night.

Changing the clocks is always a good time to sync changing the batteries in your smoke and carbon monoxide detectors.

Fire safety officials recommend changing those batteries at least once a year and replacing the detectors every 10 years, even if they’re hard-wired.

The time change is not observed by Hawaii, most of Arizona, Puerto Rico, the Virgin Islands, American Samoa, Guam and the Northern Marianas.