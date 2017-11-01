Child on bike slams into truck, no one charged

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Knoxville police were called to a home on Young High Pike near Martin Mill Pike to investigate a report of a child hit by a vehicle.

During the investigation, police discovered a pickup truck was coming to a stop when a 6-year-old boy on a bicycle came out of a driveway and slammed into the side of the truck. The child’s mother came outside and took the child into the house and the driver of the truck carried the bicycle up to the house and and attempted to speak to the mother. After a few minutes, he left and went home.

The child, who didn’t have any cuts or noticeable bruises, was taken to a local hospital to be checked as a precaution. The child was not wearing a helmet.

The driver of the truck was cited for failing to report an accident and for not having insurance. He was not at fault for the crash.