Big Ears Festival announces 2018 lineup

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Big Ears Festival announced the lineup for the 2018 event. The festival will be March 22-25.

The festival brings together musicians and artists for concerts, art installations, exhibitions, film screenings and workshops.

The festival will include performances by Arto Lindsay, Aine O’Dwyer, Brooklyn Rider, Craig Taborn Quartet and more.

The events will be held across Knoxville including at the Tennessee Theatre, Knoxville Museum of Art, The Standard and Church Street United Methodist Church.

For more information, visit the festival’s website.