Chancellor: UT will not outsource facilities management, jobs

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – University of Tennessee Chancellor Beverly Davenport announced Tuesday that the Knoxville campus will opt out of a proposed contract to outsource facilities management. Davenport said the decision was reached after analysis of proposed savings and an examination of current and future operations.

The faculty senate voted two week ago to oppose outsourcing – the second time they voted against the move. The group questioned how outsourcing contractor Jones Lang LaSalle would accomplish the promised savings. The company released estimates earlier this month that it could save $5 million or more per year, but it was up to each campus to decide whether to use the outsourcing contract.

Members of the University of Tennessee faculty, staff and student body held a demonstration against outsourcing in August. In June, a small group of employees stood in silent protest of the proposal, holding signs reading, “Facilities = Family” and “Vols Source Local.”

More online: Read the proposal to outsource

The goal of the proposed plan was to make campus operations more efficient and determine what was in the best interest of our campus.

“I want to thank the numerous people who have spent countless hours evaluating the outsourcing option,” Davenport wrote in a letter. “I have had dozens of meetings, received volumes of mail, and had detailed conversations with a wide range of constituents.”

Davenport says the university ranks amount the lowest in the SEC in administrative and maintenance costs per square foot. The chancellor added that five-year projects indicate an additional $3.3 million in savings.