UT hoops team visits Children’s Hospital

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Tennessee men’s basketball team visited East Tennessee Children’s Hospital on Tuesday to give kids there a happy Halloween.

They’re not supposed to give out candy, so they gave out coloring books and action figures, and spent the morning visiting the kids going room to room.

The athletes say they love taking time out of their sports schedule to reach out to the community, especially if that means spending all day with adorable kids.

Its awesome , just coming to see the smile on their faces,” said Brad Woodson, a sophomore guard. “It definitely warms my heart; it makes me appreciate just having the opportunity to come here.”

Heather Harrington and Tyler Ivens, co-hosts of the First Quarter morning show on WNML also made an appearance this morning with the team.