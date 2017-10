KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Police are on the scene Tuesday afternoon after a child was hit by a vehicle in South Knoxville.

The incident was reported around 3:30 p.m. near the intersection of Martin Mill and Young High pikes.

Few details are currently available. WATE 6 On Your Side has a crew on the way to the scene.

Download the WATE 6 On Your Side News App for breaking news, weather, sports and traffic information.