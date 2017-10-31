Powell Pilot employee gave CPR to customer having heart attack

POWELL, Tenn. (WATE) – A Pilot employee’s quick actions gave a Powell man a second chance at life. A customer had a heart attack at the gas station on Sunday and the cashier performed CPR until first responders arrived. She happened to be a licensed nurse as well.

“When I went to tell everybody what had happened, they knew exactly who I was talking about,” said employee Fonda White.

She said the customer, Gary, comes to the gas station every Sunday. She said last weekend, he collapsed at the front door on her shift.

“Done what I wish someone would have done if it were me, I performed CPR til the paramedics got there,” she said.

Like the numbers on the pump, time was ticking. She said she performed CPR for about 5 minutes.

“I was going to be sure that he was going to pull through or hold on until they could do more than I could do,” she said.

Gary’s wife, Diane Vos, got to thank White for her quick actions. She wanted to show her appreciation for White giving him a second chance.

“Everything is for a reason and sometimes we don’t know what that reason is,” said Vos.

Vos was eternally grateful but the humble Pilot employee didn’t want the praise.

“I just care about people. It’s the way I was raised,” said White.

Vos said her husband had some voluntary movement but when doctors tried to take him off sedation, his heart rate and blood pressure went up. She wanted to thank the hundreds of people on social media for sending her family prayers