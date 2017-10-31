Person of interest in Knoxville homicide detained after police chase

Related Coverage KPD: Man found dead with gunshot wound on Knoxville road

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Knoxville Police Department says they have detained a person of interest in Sunday night’s homicide on Baker Avenue following a police chase Tuesday afternoon.

Police say around 1 p.m. they tried to conduct a traffic stop on a Chrysler 200 on Alcoa Highway. The male passenger was a person of interest in the murder of Diondus Billings Sunday night.



The female driver fled from officers. going north on Alcoa Highway, to Interstate 40 West, and then eastbound on Interstate 640. The vehicle exited at Gap Road.

The driver finally stopped on Divide Street about 1:08 p.m. where both driver and passenger were detained for questioning. The passenger has an outstanding warrant for violation of parole and will not be released following the interview, regardless of its outcome.

Police say they will release names at a later time.