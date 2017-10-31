Operation Blackout in Knoxville part of 3,000 checks statewide on Halloween

KNOXVILLE (WATE)- When families are out trick-or-treating, law enforcement’s goal: safety.

Operation Blackout is a Tennessee Department of Corrections statewide sex offender compliance sweep. The goal of the program is to increase safety of children on Halloween.

TDOC imposes strict guidelines leading up to and on Halloween. Throughout the state, hundreds of TDOC probation parole officers work with local law enforcement to run checks in communities, including random visits and compliance checks.

In Knoxville, these checks happen on Halloween and in conjunction with checks that happen year-round.

Seasonal restrictions for sex offenders include:

Remaining in their homes between the hours of 6:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m.

Keeping porch lights off.

Not opening the door for trick-or-treating, only opening the door for law enforcement.

No displays of fall decorations.

No costumes or disguises.

Not allowed to attend fall festivals or costume parties.