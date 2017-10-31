Operation Blackout in Knoxville part of 3,000 checks statewide on Halloween

By Published: Updated:

KNOXVILLE (WATE)- When families are out trick-or-treating, law enforcement’s goal: safety.

Operation Blackout is a Tennessee Department of Corrections statewide sex offender compliance sweep. The goal of the program is to increase safety of children on Halloween.

Read More: 17 Knox County sex offenders arrested

TDOC imposes strict guidelines leading up to and on Halloween. Throughout the state, hundreds of TDOC probation parole officers work with local law enforcement to run checks in communities, including random visits and compliance checks.

In Knoxville, these checks happen on Halloween and in conjunction with checks that happen year-round.

Seasonal restrictions for sex offenders include:

  • Remaining in their homes between the hours of 6:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m.
  • Keeping porch lights off.
  • Not opening the door for trick-or-treating, only opening the door for law enforcement.
  • No displays of fall decorations.
  • No costumes or disguises.
  • Not allowed to attend fall festivals or costume parties.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s