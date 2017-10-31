VIDEO: Man tased after altercation with University of Tennessee police officer

Still from video captured by Kirstie Rogers.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A man was taken into custody Tuesday afternoon after getting into a fight with a University of Tennessee police officer, and the altercation was captured on cell phone camera.

UT Police say the man was randomly kicking and hitting car doors and windows on Lane Loudoun Boulevard at Phillip Fulmer Way. When an officer approached the man, they got into a fight and the officer deployed his taser.

The man was then taken into custody. No other information has been released.

Passerby Kirstie Rogers captured video of the altercation on cell phone video.

