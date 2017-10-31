Knoxville Police Department takes part in ‘Thriller’ dance challenge to raise awareness during Halloween

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — First there was the Hot Cop Challenge and now the Knoxville Police Department is at it again.

Knoxville police were challenged by the Tarpon Springs Police Department in Florida to do the dance routine for Michael Jackson’s “Thriller.”

The challenge hopes to raise awareness for eosinophilic gastrointestinal diseases. The rare conditions can impact one or more parts of the digestive system and make it hard to eat, according to Boston Children’s Hospital.

In the video, KPD tells residents how they can help children on Halloween. Placing teal pumpkins outside of your door can let families know that you are giving away non-candy alternatives for trick-or-treating. This can help children with the rare conditions and kids with food allergies.