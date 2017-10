GREENVILLE, Ky. (WKRN) – The Kentucky State Police are investigating a fire involving farm machinery that claimed the life of a Greenville man.

James Blakely, 47, reportedly died while performing maintenance on a combine when he became entangled inside of the engine compartment.

The engine caught fire, trapping him inside, sometime before 4:30 p.m.

Blakely was pronounced dead at the scene.

The sheriff’s office called KSP to investigate, and the investigation is ongoing.