Interactive map shows where in Knoxville accidents involving pedestrians, bicyclists are most likely

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A new interactive map by the Knoxville Regional Transportation Planning Organization shows where accidents are most likely to happen across the city involving pedestrians and bicyclists.

To compile the data, the TPO staff looked at 1,440 crashes over five years, verified locations and assigned factors based on information from crash reports. Factors that led to the crashes include:

Drivers failing to yield while turning

People struck by cars while walking in locations without sidewalks

Drivers failing to yield while going straight

Bicyclists riding on the sidewalk

Pedestrians crossing a street outside of an intersection or marked midblock crossing

Bicyclists riding against traffic

Drivers striking a bicyclist from behind

Bicyclists riding at night with no lights

More online: View the map

Of the 1,440 crashes, 42 were fatalities. Of those, 41 involved people killed while walking and one involved a person killed on a bicycle. Officials hope to prevent future crashes through engineering, education and enforcement.