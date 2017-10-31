Interactive map shows where in Knoxville accidents involving pedestrians, bicyclists are most likely

By Published:

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A new interactive map by the Knoxville Regional Transportation Planning Organization shows where accidents are most likely to happen across the city involving pedestrians and bicyclists.

To compile the data, the TPO staff looked at 1,440 crashes over five years, verified locations and assigned factors based on information from crash reports. Factors that led to the crashes include:

  • Drivers failing to yield while turning
  • People struck by cars while walking in locations without sidewalks
  • Drivers failing to yield while going straight
  • Bicyclists riding on the sidewalk
  • Pedestrians crossing a street outside of an intersection or marked midblock crossing
  • Bicyclists riding against traffic
  • Drivers striking a bicyclist from behind
  • Bicyclists riding at night with no lights

More online: View the map

Of the 1,440 crashes, 42 were fatalities. Of those, 41 involved people killed while walking and one involved a person killed on a bicycle. Officials hope to prevent future crashes through engineering, education and enforcement.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s