Former Titan Derrick Mason charged with aggravated domestic assault

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Former Titans wide receiver Derrick Mason surrendered himself to police Monday night after a domestic violence incident.

Metro police say Mason, 43, faces charges of felony aggravated domestic assault and misdemeanor vandalism.

According to a press release, the woman he has been dating called police to her Bellevue-area home just before 9:30 a.m. Monday morning.

Police say the woman reported she was physically assaulted, grabbed by the neck, and hit in the stomach during an argument earlier in the morning after she told Mason she no longer wanted to be in a relationship with him.

Detectives reportedly observed bruising on the victim’s right upper arm, a red mark on the right side of her neck, and a scratch on the top of her left hand. They also observed a hole on the back of the wooden front door, which she said Mason caused, according to Metro police.

Mason, 43, had left the residence before police arrived. He reported for booking downtown after being made aware that a detective had sworn out the warrants.

Metro police say they have no record of prior incidents between the two.