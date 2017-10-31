East Tennessee dentists to buy back Halloween candy for troops

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Many families can help troops overseas this Halloween.

The Halloween Candy Buy Back program was created in 2005 in order to get the sweets “off the streets.” Families and dental practices are able to donate candy to send to troops.

Supporters can drop off candy at many locations, including three in East Tennessee.

Law Family Dentistry, 10788 Hardin Valley Rd, Knoxville

Donations accepted until Nov. 2

Buy Back: $1/per pound

Morristown Pediatric Dentistry, 950 North 1st Street, Morristown

Donations accepted Nov. 1, 2 and 6

Buy Back: $1/per pound up to $5 pounds

James D. Walmsley D.D.S., 1011 Waterford Place Kingston

Donations accepted Nov. 7

Buy Back: $5 per 1 pound and $1 for each additional pound