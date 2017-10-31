A least 2 dead after being struck by truck in Manhattan

NEW YORK CITY (WATE) – Two person are dead and several others injured in New York City after a truck hit multiple people on a bike path in Lower Manhattan, according to ABC News.

Police and witnesses say someone drove onto a bike path near the World Trade Center, striking people, then fired what appeared to be a gun, according to the Associated Press.

JUST IN: At least 1 dead following incident in Lower Manhattan, officials say. https://t.co/kcQD2fXckk pic.twitter.com/gcvcaMQlU7 — ABC News (@ABC) October 31, 2017

One person is in custody.

Mayor Bill de Blasio’s press secretary told ABC News there is no longer an active threat.

