A least 2 dead after being struck by truck in Manhattan

NEW YORK CITY (WATE) – Two person are dead and several others injured in New York City after a truck hit multiple people on a bike path in Lower Manhattan, according to ABC News.
Police and witnesses say someone drove onto a bike path near the World Trade Center, striking people, then fired what appeared to be a gun, according to the Associated Press.
One person is in custody.
Mayor Bill de Blasio’s press secretary told ABC News there is no longer an active threat.
Stay with WATE 6 On Your Side as this story develops.