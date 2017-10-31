A least 2 dead after being struck by truck in Manhattan

WATE 6 On Your Side staff Published: Updated:
In this photo provided by the New York City Police Department, officers respond to a report of gunfire along West Street near the pedestrian bridge at Stuyvesant High School in lower Manhattan in New York, Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2017. (Martin Speechley/NYPD via AP)

NEW YORK CITY (WATE) – Two person are dead and several others injured in New York City after a truck hit multiple people on a bike path in Lower Manhattan, according to ABC News.

Police and witnesses say someone drove onto a bike path near the World Trade Center, striking people, then fired what appeared to be a gun, according to the Associated Press.

One person is in custody. 

Mayor Bill de Blasio’s press secretary told ABC News there is no longer an active threat.

Stay with WATE 6 On Your Side as this story develops.

 

