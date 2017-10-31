2 in custody for violent Harriman home invasion robbery

Related Coverage Harriman woman held at gunpoint, hospitalized after home invasion robbery

HARRIMAN, Tenn. (WATE) – Two suspects have been arrested after a home invasion robbery early Saturday morning.

Jordan Crabtree, of Rockwood, was arrested Tuesday morning around 2:45 a.m., while Austin Kane Penley, also of Rockwood, (not pictured) was arrested later in the same day. The Harriman Police Department says both admitted and confessed to their involvement.

Previous story: Harriman woman held at gunpoint, hospitalized after home invasion robbery

The robbery happened around 2:35 a.m. Saturday morning. Investigators say the two suspects forced their way into the victim’s home, which was occupied by two females at the time. The suspects used a baseball bat to break one victim’s arm and hit her in the head, causing serious injuries.

One of the suspects pointed a gun at the second victim and demanded money. Because blunt force and/or threats of serious bodily injury were used against the victims, police say both were victims of kidnapping and false imprisonment. The suspects threatened to kill both women while demanding the combination to a safe found in the home and kept them from calling police.

Police say the suspects stole at least four guns and a vehicle from the victims.

The case remains under investigation.