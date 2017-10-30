Vols prepare for homecoming game against Southern Miss

WATE 6 On Your Side staff Published:
Tennessee head coach Butch Jones walks on the field after his team was defeated by Kentucky 29-26 in an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017, in Lexington, Ky. (AP Photo/David Stephenson)

Head Coach Butch Jones is expected to speak Monday. WATE 6 On Your Side will live stream the event at noon. Click here to watch. 

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The University of Tennessee Volunteers are recovering from their loss to the Kentucky Wildcats. The team will play Southern Mississippi on Saturday in Neyland for homecoming.

The Vols lost to the Wildcats, 29-26. In the last seconds, the Vols tried to answer the touchdown with a Hail Mary, but came up short when quarterback Jarrett Guarantano hit Jeff George with a pass at the 5-yard line.

The Southern Miss Golden Eagles recently lost to the University of Alabama-Birmingham, 30-12. The team is No. 2 in Conference USA’s west division.

The game will start at 7:30 p.m. Saturday.

