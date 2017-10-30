UT Football fans frustrated and ready for new chapter

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – After Tennessee’s loss to Kentucky on Saturday, we spent the day talking with fans – who are no doubt sounding off about the season and what lies ahead. The word “frustrated” was repeated a lot, with fans saying they’re ready for change. Winless in the SEC, topped off with the latest loss, fans say they’re ready for a new chapter.

I’m embarrassed at Tennessee football,” said a caller on 99.1 WNML on Monday. “I thought nobody could embarrass me more than Dooley did.”

It stayed like that all day: call after call to the radio stations as fans expressed their disgust.

“You know after Georgia they should’ve had this meeting and said they are discussing his future, realistically.

Host of WNML’s Sports 180, Josh Ward, says it’s no denying fans are upset.

It’s agitation. It’s frustration that’s grown as the season has gone along and I think fans expected some real answers coming out of the Kentucky game; something on Sunday,” said Ward. “They didn’t receive that and that again adds to how fans are feeling and emotions boiling over for some.”

With a month of football still to go, fans say they’re tired of waiting for those answers.

Tennessee squares off against Southern Miss on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. in Neyland Stadium.