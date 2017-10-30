Trial in deadly Knoxville shooting underway

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The trial for a suspect in a deadly Knoxville shooting began Monday afternoon.

A jury was selected for the trial against Quantavious Williams. Williams is accused in the shooting death of Jack Hutchin, Jr. back in 2013. Police believe the shooting was part of a gang initiation.

Two other suspects in this shooting were sentenced to life in prison. Nolandus Sims and Andre Terry were found guilty; prosecutors say the two were members of the Rollin’ 20s Crips street gang from Chattanooga.