THP: I-81 shootings from Sept. 2016 still considered ‘open’ investigation

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WJHL) – It was September 2016 when gunfire was reported, spraying cars along a heavily traveled interstate that runs through East Tennessee.

Now more than one year later, investigators with the Tennessee Highway Patrol said they are continuing their search for the person or people responsible for pulling the trigger.

Sgt. Nathan Hall with the Tennessee Highway Patrol said he was on the midnight shift at the time of the shooting, and recalled patrolling a very specific area along Interstate 81.

Previous story: THP searching for I-81 shooting suspects by going door-to-door

“We sent troopers, along with myself on the midnight shift, and we patrolled that area attempting to draw fire if that person was targeting that area,” Hall said.

That area was along I-81 in Hamblen County, where there were multiple reports of drivers being shot at as they were traveling along the interstate.

“There were a couple of incidents where projectiles did hit the vehicles, one was an armored vehicle, one was a passenger vehicle – the projectile it shrapnelized – so when the bullet fragmented when it hit the vehicle, we were unable to locate a projectile,” Hall said.

Hall said the investigation involved local, state, and federal agencies. At one point Hall said law enforcement officials were even going door to door in their search.

“At least approximately two, two to three weeks of interviews with each resident and local area folks there, and was unable to link any evidence to any one suspect. But we feel that that increased law enforcement presence was able to deter the shootings from occurring or the projectiles in the area at the time, as of to date, we haven’t had any further instances reported,” Hall said.

Even though the gunfire stopped along I-81 in Hamblen County, THP said the investigation is still open.

“The people that were responsible, they know they did that, and were just encouraging the public or the residents in that area that might have known something to please come forward…it will remain an open investigation until we figure out the individual, or individuals who were responsible for firing those projectiles,” Hall said.

Hall also said that when they find the person, or people responsible they could face felony charges of reckless endangerment.

If you have any information about the shootings on I-81 that occurred in September 2016, you are asked to call THP at *847 or contact your local law enforcement agency.