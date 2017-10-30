MTV reviving its ‘Jersey Shore’ franchise, southern style

The Associated Press Published:
FILE -- In this Sept. 3, 1996, file photo, traffic moves along 6th Avenue in New York, over the logo painted in the street outside Radio City Music Hall for the MTV Music Video Awards ceremony. MTV announced July 28, 2016, that it is rebranding VH1 Classic as MTV Classic and the channel will focus on 1990s and early 2000s nostalgia. (AP Photo/Todd Plitt, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — MTV is reviving its “Jersey Shore” franchise, this time down South.

The network said Monday it will debut “MTV Floribama Shore” later this month, following a cast of eight young adults who spent a summer together in Florida’s Panama City Beach with the expected personal dramas. It’s being made by the same production company as “Jersey Shore,” which aired from 2009 to 2012.

“Jersey Shore” was the network’s highest-rated original series, making stars of characters like Snooki and The Situation, and spawning worldwide spinoffs like “Warsaw Shore” in Poland.

MTV is becoming the reboot channel, recently reviving “Total Request Live” and “Unplugged.” Its new “Siesta Key” is inspired by “Laguna Beach.”

“Floribama Shore” debuts Nov. 27, the Monday after Thanksgiving.

Related Posts