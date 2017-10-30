KPD: Man found dead with gunshot wound on Knoxville road

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A man was found dead in Knoxville late Sunday night in Knoxville.

Investigators say Diondus Billings, 27, was found in the roadway in the 900 block of Baker Avenue around 10:37 p.m. The victim appeared to have a gunshot wound.

A smaller model, dark-colored vehicle was seen leaving the area. Knoxville police believe it may have been a Nissan Altima.

The report says the suspect is to be a black male who is around 5-feet-9-inches tall and weighs around 160 pounds.

If you have any information, contact the Knoxville Police Department at 865-215-7212.