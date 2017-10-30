KPD: Man found dead with gunshot wound on Knoxville road

WATE 6 On Your Side staff Published:
Investigators say Diondus Billings, 27, was found in the roadway in the 900 block of Baker Avenue around 10:37 p.m.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A man was found dead in Knoxville late Sunday night in Knoxville.

Investigators say Diondus Billings, 27, was found in the roadway in the 900 block of Baker Avenue around 10:37 p.m. The victim appeared to have a gunshot wound.

A smaller model, dark-colored vehicle was seen leaving the area. Knoxville police believe it may have been a Nissan Altima.

The report says the suspect is to be a black male who is around 5-feet-9-inches tall and weighs around 160 pounds.

If you have any information, contact the Knoxville Police Department at 865-215-7212.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s