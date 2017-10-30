Knoxville police arrest convicted sex offender for alleged attempt to destroy tablet computer

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Knoxville Police Department arrested a convicted sex offender Monday for alleged violation of probation and attempted tampering with evidence.

Police say John Kevin Hicks was arrested in May 2016 for solicitation of a minor – aggravated statutory rape after he agreed to engage in sexual acts with a 15-year-old boy. He was arrested after arriving to a planned location to meet the teen.

He pleaded guilty in October 2016 and was given the maximum sentence, which also required his placement on the sex offender registry. After he sentence was competed, he was released and placed on probation while being monitored by the Tennessee Department of Corrections.

On October 23, 2017, probation officers went to his home to do a probation check and found he was in possession of an electronic tablet. While they were speaking with Hicks, they said he tried to bend the tablet in half in an attempt to destroy it. Officers seized the device and contacted the Knoxville Police Department Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force to conduct a further investigation. They were able to secure two warrants for his arrest.

Hicks is being held without bond. The investigation into the seized electronic device is ongoing.

Previous stories: