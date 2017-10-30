Knoxville electrical fire causes evacuation for 16 residents

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — An apartment fire happened in Knoxville Sunday night.

The Knoxville Fire Department says crews responded to the scene at the Kerley Place III Apartments at 2626 Tacoma Drive around 10:15 p.m.

Firefighters did not say visible flames but discovered the fire was between the walls of two units near water heaters.

The electrical fire caused 16 residents to evacuate from the 10-unit building. Power was discontinued for safety concerns.

The American Red Cross is helping victims find permanent placements.