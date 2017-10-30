Finding the best long-term care facility for your family

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Nationwide, the Baby Boomer generation is aging and many of them are transitioning from their homes to long-term care facilities. However in September, nursing homes were not placed in the best light. More than 10 nursing home residents in Florida died after Hurricane Irma knocked out the air conditioning. An East Tennessee long-term care ombudsman said there are steps families can take to find a facility best for them.

Kathy Kate in Powell visits her mom, Barbara, almost every day at Morning Point, an assisted living facility. Barbara moved in after her husband Bob was diagnosed with an aggressive form of cancer.

“Talking about that it would be best for them to go ahead and move in assisted living so that when he passed away, mom would not be alone,” said Kate.

Kate made a few calls and visited Morning Point. She said it was the perfect fit for everyone.

“I think it’s been great. I think it’s been a really great fit for mom,” she said.

Not everyone is as lucky. Thomas Kahler is a long-term care ombudsman. He advocates for residents staying in nearly 150 facilities in East Tennessee.

“I also investigated complaints. It’s inevitable people will have issues and concerns,” said Kahler.

However, before a family admits a loved one into a facility, he said they can review the most recent state annual survey. The Tennessee Department of Health posts the most recent surveys of each nursing home online. You can find them here. Kahler said you can also find it in a facility’s lobby. The state writes up any deficiencies they find and the provider shares its plans to correct the problem

“If there are some deficits that a reoccurring, then you know that either there is a lot of staff turnover, some training issues,” Kahler said.

You can also find star ratings on medicare.gov. This resource gives a nursing home’s overall rating and a mark on health inspections as well as staffing, which Kahler said is the most frequent complaint from families. However, he said nothing replaces visiting a facility. He said to watch for odors, quality of food and hygiene of other residents.

Kate felt including her parents in the decision made her daily routine more enjoyable because she knows her mom is in good hands.