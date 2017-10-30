Fake tweets, accounts surface surface about Butch Jones, UT football

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Tweet after tweet have been surfacing, claiming Butch Jones had been fired. Another claimed a press conference was happening Sunday. All of them are false claims and some are coming from fake social media accounts.

VFL and radio host Erik Ainge said he’s had someone pose as him on social media more than once this season.

“First off, who has time to do that anyway? But there’s just not a lot of accountability. I have thick skin, I played football, I have heard it all, but there’s a big difference in people trying to be malicious and attacking,” said Ainge.

John McCulley, senior web developer at Moxley Carmichael, says fake accounts are popping up more and more.

“It’s very common to see these fake profiles. The more news you can create, the more steam you can get online. More and more people doing it trying to get their 15 minutes of fame,” said McCulley.

McCulley said the first thing to check is to make sure the account is verified, including a blue or white check beside the account name.

It’s also important to look back at the date the account was created and tweet history.

“Look at what they’ve talked about. If it’s positive, it’s probably good. If it’s more of a trolling tweet or full of negativity, or includes a lot of links, it’s probably not a correct Twitter account,” said McCulley.

Grammar mistakes are another red flag. McCulley says it’s important to take your time and do your research before your retweet.