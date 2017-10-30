East Tennessee family welcomes fourth adopted child

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – An East Tennessee couple went through their second adoption on Monday, welcoming home child number seven.

Katie and Jonathan Addington have three biological children and three adopted children. Monday morning, the Addington family officially became a family of nine, adopting a daughter. The couple says they began as foster parents, knowing there was a need for loving families.

“Just go for it, it’s not scary. Had we been afraid of doing foster care, or fostering older kids or teenagers, we wouldn’t have our daughter. And she is awesome,” said Katie Addington.

Monday was also Katie Addington’s birthday. She says welcoming home a new daughter is the best present she’s ever received.