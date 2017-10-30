Currie being thorough with decision on Butch Jones

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – After a loss to Kentucky on Saturday, a report came out Sunday night saying Tennessee athletic director John Currie was having discussions with administrators and head football coach Butch Jones – a rare thing to do on a Sunday.

We sat down with SEC Country’s Mike Griffith, who broke the story.

“Butch jones was asked today if he had received any assurances about his job security for the rest of the season. He went back to his old standby saying, ‘It’s a week-to-week season.’ But that wasn’t what he was asked,” said Griffith.:So the fact that he wasn’t able to say that John Currie has assured him that he will have his job for the rest the season does leave some room for speculation about how important this game [against Southern Miss] could be Saturday night.

“They may talk every day but John Currie does not usually spend Sunday afternoons in the football building with all the coaches,” said Griffith. “I think it says that John Currie is going to be thorough with this and this is just more evidence of what we kind of already knew.”

Remember the Lady Vols name thing when everybody was saying, ‘Come on this is an easy decision,’ and he was thorough. He spoke to everyone,” Griffith continued. “I think this is how he manages and in the long run I think that’s a good management style, but believe me Tennessee football fans right now are climbing the walls. They want some resolution, some answer, but he’s not changing his management style at this time and I doubt he does unless big money tells them to.”

Tennessee kicks off against Southern Miss on Saturday night at 7:30 at Neyland Stadium.