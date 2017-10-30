Connect Knox to host dinner discussions to better East Tennessee’s future

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Connect Knox is hosting an event to bring the community together and share ideas.

The Big Table will bring together people across the community by having dinners to discuss topics impacting East Tennessee and the world.

The goal is to use human connection to better the future of the area.

Volunteers will host tables of 8-10 people to talk, listen and learn from each other.

The event will be Nov. 14 and Connect Knox hopes to have more than 125 table discussions.

For more information or to volunteer, visit Connect Knox’s website.

