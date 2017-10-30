2 suspects on the run after Knoxville convenience store robbery

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A robbery happened at a Knoxville convenience store Sunday night.

Investigators say two suspects entered a Kenjo on the 1700 block of Broadway around 9:43 p.m.

One suspect took out a black revolver and pointed it at the clerks, according to the report. The other suspect walked around the counter.

The suspects took an undisclosed amount of cash from the register and fled on foot.

Investigators say the suspects are African-American males, both wearing black hoodies, black pants and black shoes. They had black masks covering their faces.

If you have any information contact the Knoxville Police Department.