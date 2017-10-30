17 Knox County sex offenders arrested for violations

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Knox County Sheriff’s Office has arrested 17 sex offenders for various violations over the past several weeks.
The KCSO Sex Offender Enforcement Unit does continued compliance checks of sex offenders in the county. The unit secured 30 warrants that resulted in the following 17 arrests:
- Gary Cardwell, 47 – Sexual Offender Registration Form Violation, Driving While License Suspended, Simple Poss/Casual Exchange
- Marcus Bryant, 31 – Sexual Offender Registration Form Contents Required
- Jean Perez, 37 – Sexual Offender registration Form Violation, Sexual Offender Registration Form Contents Required, Perjury Committed on TBI Sex Offender Registration Form
- Kenneth Suttles, 41 – Violation Of Sexual Offender Registration Requirements
- Crystal Merritt , 31 – Sexual Offender registration Form Contents Required, Perjury Committed on TBI Sex Offender Registration Form
- John Wells, 62 – Sexual Offender Registration Form Contents Required, Perjury Committed on TBI Sex Offender Registration Form
- Stanley Simpson, 56 – Violation Of Sexual Offender Registration Requirements
- Anthony Davenport, 44 – Violation Of Sexual Offender Registration Requirements
- Joseph Kremblas, 61 – Violation Of Sexual Offender Registration Requirements
- James Galloway, 59 – Violation Of Sexual Offender Registration Requirements
- Kelly Humphrey, 73 – Sexual Offender Registration Form Violation, Violation of Sexual Registration Requirements
- John Melton, 59 – Sexual Offender Registration Form Violation
- Daren Robertson, 50 – Sexual Offender Registration Form Contents Required, Perjury Committed on TBI Sex Offender Registration Form
- Daniel Willis, 69 – Violation Of Sexual Offender Registration Requirements
- Rishayia Smith, 25 – Violation Of Sexual Offender Registration Requirements
- Robert Tessier, 70 – Violation Of Sexual Offender Registration Requirements
- Marvin Cain, 56 – Sexual Offender Registration Form Contents Required, Perjury Committed on TBI Sex Offender Registration Form
- Joseph Richardson, 51 – Sexual Offender Registration Form Contents Required, Perjury Committed on TBI Sex Offender Registration Form
KCSO says all sex offenders and violent sex offenders must update the registration on an annual or quarterly basis. Any sex offender who claims to be homeless must do this on a monthly basis. They must also update the form within 48 hours of a change in address.
