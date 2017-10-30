17 Knox County sex offenders arrested for violations

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Knox County Sheriff’s Office has arrested 17 sex offenders for various violations over the past several weeks.

The KCSO Sex Offender Enforcement Unit does continued compliance checks of sex offenders in the county. The unit secured 30 warrants that resulted in the following 17 arrests:

Gary Cardwell, 47 – Sexual Offender Registration Form Violation, Driving While License Suspended, Simple Poss/Casual Exchange

Marcus Bryant, 31 – Sexual Offender Registration Form Contents Required

Jean Perez, 37 – Sexual Offender registration Form Violation, Sexual Offender Registration Form Contents Required, Perjury Committed on TBI Sex Offender Registration Form

Kenneth Suttles, 41 – Violation Of Sexual Offender Registration Requirements

Crystal Merritt , 31 – Sexual Offender registration Form Contents Required, Perjury Committed on TBI Sex Offender Registration Form

John Wells, 62 – Sexual Offender Registration Form Contents Required, Perjury Committed on TBI Sex Offender Registration Form

Stanley Simpson, 56 – Violation Of Sexual Offender Registration Requirements

Anthony Davenport, 44 – Violation Of Sexual Offender Registration Requirements

Joseph Kremblas, 61 – Violation Of Sexual Offender Registration Requirements

James Galloway, 59 – Violation Of Sexual Offender Registration Requirements

Kelly Humphrey, 73 – Sexual Offender Registration Form Violation, Violation of Sexual Registration Requirements

John Melton, 59 – Sexual Offender Registration Form Violation

Daren Robertson, 50 – Sexual Offender Registration Form Contents Required, Perjury Committed on TBI Sex Offender Registration Form

Daniel Willis, 69 – Violation Of Sexual Offender Registration Requirements

Rishayia Smith, 25 – Violation Of Sexual Offender Registration Requirements

Robert Tessier, 70 – Violation Of Sexual Offender Registration Requirements

Marvin Cain, 56 – Sexual Offender Registration Form Contents Required, Perjury Committed on TBI Sex Offender Registration Form

Joseph Richardson, 51 – Sexual Offender Registration Form Contents Required, Perjury Committed on TBI Sex Offender Registration Form

KCSO says all sex offenders and violent sex offenders must update the registration on an annual or quarterly basis. Any sex offender who claims to be homeless must do this on a monthly basis. They must also update the form within 48 hours of a change in address.

