Griffith: UT officials meeting to discuss immediate future of Butch Jones

WATE 6 On Your Side staff Published: Updated:

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Sources close to the Tennessee football program say that university officials are meeting to discuss the immediate future of Coach Butch Jones after the team’s 29-26 loss to Kentucky, according to SEC Country reporter and WATE 6 On Your Side sports analyst Mike Griffith.

Last week, SEC Country reported the game against Kentucky was a must-win game.

There has not been official word from the University of Tennessee yet.

The Vols are 3-5 this season and have yet to win an SEC game, losing to Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, Alabama and Kentucky.

This comes on the heels of news that the University of Florida decided to part ways with head coach Jim McElwain on Sunday. The Gators, who beat Tennessee this year in Gainesville, are off to a 3-4 start and fresh off a 42-7 loss to Georgia.

This is a developing story, stay with WATE 6 On Your Side for more details.

