Local Breweries team up with Habitat for Humanity to build home for Knoxville family

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Local breweries and craft beer businesses have come together to help Knoxville Habitat for Humanity. The House that Beer Built is the name of the project with a goal of making a difference in the community. The collaborative project has helped raise money to build a home for a Knoxville family. Leaders tell WATE there have been more than 20 events in the beer community to raise money.

Volunteers worked in the rain Saturday to raise the walls on a new home for the Bowers family. Raven Bowers, mother of four is a full-time nurse and has been working towards completing the Knoxville Habitat for Humanity’s home ownership education requirements. She said her children are very excited.

“They are excited. They’re like, ‘We get our own house! We’re getting our house!’ I promised them once I finished nursing school we are going to get a house and move out of our apartment,” said Bowers.

Bowers said thanks to the homeownership classes provided by Habitat for Humanity she has learned to save money and turn this dream into a reality for her family.

“Me and my kids are really grateful and we appreciate everything Habitat and the volunteers are doing for us. They are really making it possible for us to be out here today,” said Bowers.