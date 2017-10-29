Historic Knoxville Home gets makeover during Weatherization Day

Published: Updated:

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – The East Tennessee Chapter of the US Green Building Council (USGBC East Tennessee), SEEED and Knox Heritage presented a makeover Saturday morning for a historic home in Knoxville.

USGBC East Tennessee developed a volunteer project called Weatherization Day. The project was designed to assist area low-income Knoxville residents by weatherizing homes, which helps lower utility bills and improves comfort.

However, to help USGBC find the right house, homeowners and neighborhoods they needed a community-based organization who cared as much about weatherization as they did. That’s where SEEED came in. The two organizations have been working together since 2010. Since 2010, eight homes have been weatherized during this project and led to the hiring of four SEEED students by weatherization contractors.

 

 

 

