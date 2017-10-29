Ensemble Medical holds health fair in East Knoxville

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Ensemble Medical held a health fair Saturday morning in East Knoxville.

The health fair was geared towards community members who needed flu shots and health care screenings for free. The screenings included:

Blood Pressure

Blood Sugar

Depression/Dementia

All of those services were free of charge.

“We recognize there is a tremendous lack of healthcare services in our East Knoxville community, and we’re excited to have recently opened Ensemble Medical Primary Care and Psychiatric Services to better meet the needs of our friends and neighbors here. We have teamed up with other local community partners to present this special health fair to help residents better care for themselves and their families,” says Ensemble Medical physician, Deaver Shattuck.

In addition to free flu shots, screenings, food, and activities, a variety of talks will be given to attendees, such as specific presentations on strokes, diabetes, blood sugar, and a variety of other topics.