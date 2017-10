MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) – According to the Chief Public Relations official of League of the South, Hunter Wallace, the Murfreesboro rally has been cancelled.

Wallace cited that they received Intel that Murfreesboro was ‘a lawsuit trap’ and wasn’t worth the risk.

The City of Murfreesboro also tweeted that the protesters cancelled but a rally was still going on with no problems.

In light of League of South missing rally, #MurfreesboroLoves ends event. Barfield-Crescent Park closed until Sunday. — City of Murfreesboro (@cityofmborotn) October 28, 2017

Rally continuing without any incidents. Protestors reportedly canceled. For more follow @cityofmborotn #BORO1028 — City of Murfreesboro (@cityofmborotn) October 28, 2017

No arrests made at rally #BORO1028 — City of Murfreesboro (@cityofmborotn) October 28, 2017

