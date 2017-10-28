Maryville man arrested on drug charges after deputies find marijuana, firearms

MARYVILLE (WATE) – A Maryville man was arrested and charged Saturday after Blount County Sheriff deputies served a search warrant and found marijuana for resale and thousands of dollars in cash.

Jesse Malone, 23, Wildwood Springs Road in Maryville, was arrested and charged with possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance for resale in a drug free zone and maintaining a dwelling where controlled substances are used or sold.

Investigators executed the search warrant at Malone’s residence Friday evening following an investigation and seized more than $14,000 in cash, five pounds of marijuana and firearms.

Malone was released on a $10,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in Blount County General Sessions court November 1 at 9 a.m.

Charges against another individual are pending.